PlanetSide 2 Patch Includes Major Changes

[Sep 27, 2017, 10:14 am ET]

The PlanetSide 2 Forums have details on a new "Critical Mass" update for PlanetSide 2, the multiplayer shooter sequel (thanks Dave). This adds a new weapon and implements a bunch of major changes to various systems, including a complete reworking of the vehicle/infantry relationship. Here's word on a continent locking revamp that's part of this:

Continent Locking Revamp
With the Critical Mass update comes a major revision of the way continents are fought over and conquered. When one faction has refined enough cortium and controlled enough territory, that faction triggers an alert which signifies the impending domination of a continent. If the triggering faction wins the alert, they will conquer the continent and call in an armada of Bastion Fleet Carriers to rain destruction upon their enemies.

The Goal
One of the driving motivators of revitalizing the continent locking system is to encourage more strategy and competitive spirit in PlanetSide 2. Prior to this update, locking a continent was not only confusing for many players, but also happened abruptly, and often times without direct influence from the players fighting on the front lines. The new system intends to create a climactic end-of-continent encounter that challenges players not only as individuals, but as squads, platoons, and outfits. We want players to feel the rush of a hard fought victory, and reward them for partaking in it.

