Halo Wars 2: Awakening The Nightmare Released

[Sep 27, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 1 Comment

Major Nelson announces the release of Halo Wars 2: Awakening The Nightmare for Windows 10 and Xbox One. Here's word on the new expansion:

The hotly anticipated arrival of Halo Wars 2’s new expansion is finally here and with it, a new opportunity to take one of humanity’s oldest adversaries: The Flood. Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare is now available on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, and we can’t wait for fans to get in on the action.

Awakening the Nightmare is a brand-new full expansion for Halo Wars 2, featuring new campaign missions played from a Banished perspective, two new multiplayer leaders, two new multiplayer maps, and Terminus Firefight – a unique new cooperative mode where players build both bases and armies to defend and survive against an onslaught of enemy forces.

