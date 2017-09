EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches

Set in the the notorious sci-fi universe of EVE, EVE: Valkyrie Warzone puts PC and PS4 gamers in the cockpit of heavily armed spaceships, enabling them to fly and fight alongside each other both in and out of virtual reality as they battle for legendary status in fast, fun, and intense multiplayer space combat.



EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone includes all the content and improvements released for EVE: Valkyrie since launch while dramatically enhancing the experience for new and current players alike. It introduces a next-generation fleet of iconic ships including the new Covert class ship, "Shadow" each one with their own distinctive role to play in battle. With new weapons including powerful Ultra abilities and a fully redesigned progression system for each ship, players will have more control over how they evolve their arsenal to suit their playstyle.



New to EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone will be the 'Extraction' game mode that puts capture-the-flag in outer space for an exhilarating gameplay experience. The Warzone expansion also features two new maps, "Fleet" and "Outpost," as well as new Wormholes that introduce a fresh challenge each week. Players will also be able to fight for Spoils of War to earn Loot Capsules, enabling them to unlock a hangar-full of personalization options for their ships and pilot.