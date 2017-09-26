EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches

Set in the the notorious sci-fi universe of EVE, EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone puts PC and PS4 gamers in the cockpit of heavily armed spaceships, enabling them to fly and fight alongside each other – both in and out of virtual reality – as they battle for legendary status in fast, fun, and intense multiplayer space combat.



EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone includes all the content and improvements released for EVE: Valkyrie since launch while dramatically enhancing the experience for new and current players alike. It introduces a next-generation fleet of iconic ships – including the new Covert class ship, "Shadow" – each one with their own distinctive role to play in battle. With new weapons – including powerful Ultra abilities – and a fully redesigned progression system for each ship, players will have more control over how they evolve their arsenal to suit their playstyle.



New to EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone will be the 'Extraction' game mode that puts capture-the-flag in outer space for an exhilarating gameplay experience. The Warzone expansion also features two new maps, "Fleet" and "Outpost," as well as new Wormholes that introduce a fresh challenge each week. Players will also be able to fight for Spoils of War to earn Loot Capsules, enabling them to unlock a hangar-full of personalization options for their ships and pilot.