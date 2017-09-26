EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches

CCP Games announces the release of EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone, the non-VR,
cross-platform variant on their space combat game. Word is this includes new
ships, maps, and gameplay. Here's a
launch trailer, and
here's word:
Set in the the notorious sci-fi universe of EVE, EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone puts
PC and PS4 gamers in the cockpit of heavily armed spaceships, enabling them to
fly and fight alongside each other – both in and out of virtual reality – as
they battle for legendary status in fast, fun, and intense multiplayer space
combat.
EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone includes all the content and improvements released for
EVE: Valkyrie since launch while dramatically enhancing the experience for new
and current players alike. It introduces a next-generation fleet of iconic ships
– including the new Covert class ship, "Shadow" – each one with their own
distinctive role to play in battle. With new weapons – including powerful Ultra
abilities – and a fully redesigned progression system for each ship, players
will have more control over how they evolve their arsenal to suit their
playstyle.
New to EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone will be the 'Extraction' game mode that puts
capture-the-flag in outer space for an exhilarating gameplay experience. The
Warzone expansion also features two new maps, "Fleet" and "Outpost," as well as
new Wormholes that introduce a fresh challenge each week. Players will also be
able to fight for Spoils of War to earn Loot Capsules, enabling them to unlock a
hangar-full of personalization options for their ships and pilot.