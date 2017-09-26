 
Hob Now Available

[Sep 26, 2017, 8:54 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Runic Games announces the release of Hob, a new puzzle/platformer from the folks who brought us the Torchlight series. This is available through many digital distributors, including GOG.com where they offer a free copy of Stories: The Path of Destinies as a bonus. Here's word:

Runic Games, Inc. ("Runic Games"), a specialized developer of PC and console entertainment software in the United States, launched Hob today, their third title after the Torchlight series.

Hob, a single-player action-adventure game set amidst the ruins of a missing civilization, released on the PC and PS4 for $19.99. Fans of the atmospheric music can purchase the original soundtrack by Matt Uelmen on Bandcamp or on Steam as DLC.

“We are thrilled to release Hob,” said Runic President Marsh Lefler. “It allows us to show our range as a studio, and bring something truly unique to the puzzle-platformer genre. Our entire team worked tirelessly on this game, especially over the last couple of months, and we are so incredibly excited to share Hob with all our fans. We love you guys, and cannot wait to hear how you’re enjoying the game!”

Over the past four days, Runic Games also released Hob: Prelude, a webcomic that serves as a prologue to the game. Fans can read and download the complete story at the official site.

