Hob Now Available

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Runic Games announces the release of Hob, a new puzzle/platformer from the folks who brought us the Torchlight series. This is available through many digital distributors, including GOG.com where they offer a free copy of Stories: The Path of Destinies as a bonus. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 September 2017, 22:28.
Chatbear Announcements.