The Guild 3 Early Access

[Sep 26, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Early Access to The Guild 3 is now underway, offering a first crack at this third crack at a medieval life simulation. This is demonstrated in a new early access trailer that shows a character advance from lumberjack to millionaire, which is probably farfetched in a feudal system, but without a touch of meritocracy this would be a very depressing game. THQ Nordic says they expect early access to last around six months, and new features will be added over that time, including cooperative multiplayer. This image offers a roadmap, and here's word:

In The Guild 3, a commoner has only one thing to dream of: a better life. A life without hard work from dawn till dusk. A life in the big city where riches and luxury await! However, the road to your very own dynasty in The Guild 3 is long and winding. From your first shack, where your lonely character starts his work, through to the vast chambers of your own palace as lord of a county, and head of a wealthy and influential family.

In The Guild 3’s new trailer, From Lumberjack to Millionaire, you can follow a woodsman’s dream:

