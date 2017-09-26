The Guild 3 Early Access

In The Guild 3, a commoner has only one thing to dream of: a better life. A life without hard work from dawn till dusk. A life in the big city where riches and luxury await! However, the road to your very own dynasty in The Guild 3 is long and winding. From your first shack, where your lonely character starts his work, through to the vast chambers of your own palace as lord of a county, and head of a wealthy and influential family.



In The Guild 3’s new trailer, From Lumberjack to Millionaire, you can follow a woodsman’s dream: