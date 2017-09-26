The Guild 3 Early Access

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Early Access to The Guild 3 is now underway, offering a first crack at this third crack at a medieval life simulation. This is demonstrated in a new early access trailer that shows a character advance from lumberjack to millionaire, which is probably farfetched in a feudal system, but without a touch of meritocracy this would be a very depressing game. THQ Nordic says they expect early access to last around six months, and new features will be added over that time, including cooperative multiplayer. This image offers a roadmap, and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 September 2017, 22:28.
Chatbear Announcements.