RAID: World War II Released

RAID: World War II is now available
on Steam,
offering the Windows edition of this military shooter from Game Lion. The
developer is led by Ilija Petrusic formerly of OVERKILL Software, and this game
carries a loyalty discount for owners of PAYDAY 2. That helps understand
this cinematic trailer
that concentrates on a vault heist. Here's word:
Starbreeze Publishing and developer Lion Game Lion today released RAID: World
War II on Windows PC via the digital distribution platform Steam. This thrilling
period shooter combines the fun and exciting cooperative gameplay, stealth
mechanics and superb sound design for which Starbreeze and Lion Game Lion, led
by game director Ilija Petrusic (co-founder of OVERKILL Software and lead level
designer of PAYDAY: The Heist and PAYDAY 2), are well known.
RAID’s unique character classes, hero special abilities, customizable weapons
and uniforms, and real-world war-torn locations bring this surreal conflict to
life as players fight for their freedom against the dastardly Nazi regime
through sabotage, robbery and assassination. Four prisoners of war, freed by an
ominous secret British intelligence officer named “Mrs. White,” must band
together to take down Hitler and his Third Reich once and for all.
Players will utilize key game features to save Europe from the Nazi threat
and get rich, including:
Class-based Gameplay – Choose from four
different classes – Recon, Assault, Insurgent or Demolitions – each with
their own highly developed skill tree that allows for various play styles;
War Cries – Each character class can
unleash their own powerful War Cry to buff themselves or the entire team;
Character Customization – RAID’s four
heroes represent the main combatants from the European theater of WWII:
Great Britain, the USA, Germany and the Soviet Union. Each character
possesses a unique look and customizable uniform;
Lethal Weapon Modifications – The Second
World War was infamous for arming the world with experimental weapons that
went “bang” in deadly fashion. RAID: World War II gives players access to an
array of precision killing machines complete with upgrades like custom
barrels, stocks, fore grips, optic sights and much more to satisfy a variety
of tastes;
Operations Mode – Play through extended
versions of your favorite missions with the “Operations” gameplay mode.
Operations challenges players through a chained series of highly modified
raids, featuring new storylines and added content and objectives;
Challenge Cards – By participating and
completing successful raids, players will earn Challenge Cards that allow
them to customize the rules of a raid in a give-and-take fashion. For
example, enemy ammo drops will increase, providing players with more
ammunition to hold enemies at bay; however, the damage inflicted by enemies
will be greater;
Real-world Locations – Travel through
real-world locations across war-torn Europe. From the mighty flak towers
dominating the heart of Berlin to the idyllic bridge over the Elbe, players
will bring destruction to the Nazis in every corner of Hitler’s Reich.