 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

[Sep 26, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda.net announces the release of the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, which bundles the most recent installment in their post-apocalyptic RPG series plus all the add-ons released since the game launched in 2015. Here's word on the new version, as well as the chance to get in on one of those Pip-Boys that you see everyone wearing:

Return to the Wasteland today with Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. With all the latest gameplay updates (including Survival mode), graphical enhancements, the ability to play Mods for free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons included, this is the ultimate way to experience the award-winning post-nuclear adventure from Bethesda Game Studios.

Winner of more than 200 “Best Of” awards – including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 D.I.C.E. Game of the Year – Fallout 4 is the studio’s most ambitious game yet. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the fully updated original game along with all six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to reserve your copy in the upcoming weeks from select digital and physical retailers.

The Pip-Boys Are Back!
To celebrate the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda will release a limited quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions, exclusively available in North America at select retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition includes Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition and will retail for $99.99 USD, and is also available now.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches
Hob Now Available
The Guild 3 Early Access
RAID: World War II Released
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
Project Nimbus Launches
Heroes of the Storm Ana Patch is Live
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Fortnite Battle Royale Launches
Ruiner Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.