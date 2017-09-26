Bethesda.net announces
the release of the Fallout 4: Game of the Year
Edition
, which bundles the most recent installment in their post-apocalyptic
RPG series plus all the add-ons released since the game launched in 2015. Here's
word on the new version, as well as the chance to get in on one of those
Pip-Boys that you see everyone wearing:
Return to the Wasteland today
with Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. With all the latest gameplay updates
(including Survival mode), graphical enhancements, the ability to play Mods for
free on PC and consoles, plus all official add-ons included, this is the
ultimate way to experience the award-winning post-nuclear adventure from
Bethesda Game Studios.
Winner of more than 200 “Best Of” awards – including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016
D.I.C.E. Game of the Year – Fallout 4 is the studio’s most ambitious game yet.
As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war.
Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can
rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland.
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the fully updated original game
along with all six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions
Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron. Fallout 4: Game of the
Year Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to
reserve your copy in the upcoming weeks from select digital and physical
retailers.
The Pip-Boys Are Back!
To celebrate the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda will release a limited
quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions, exclusively available
in North America at select retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition includes Fallout 4
Game of the Year Edition and will retail for $99.99 USD, and is also available
now.