Project Nimbus Launches

KISS Ltd, GameTomo and GameCrafterTeam are thrilled to announce that their high-flying mecha STG has officially left Early Access and players can now access the epic final mission for the first time. PC gamers everywhere are invited to enter the post apocalyptic skies of Project Nimbus and pilot a dazzling array of ‘Battle Frames,’ colossal, planet shattering war machines armed to the teeth with laser swords, rail guns and LOTS of missiles.



Mankind has evacuated to the skies after a great war destroyed the Earth’s surface, making it unable to support human life, and with resources scarce, humanity is again on the brink of another full scale war. In Project Nimbus, players must battle a devastating army of enemy Battle Frames, duel with supersonic pilots, engage motherships and face off against giant world-ending weapons.