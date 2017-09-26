 
Project Nimbus Launches

[Sep 26, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Project Nimbus is now available in full release on Steam, following an early access run that began nearly three years ago. This includes a new final mission for the anime-styled mech game. The game is available on Steam, where this post covers the graduation from early access. Here's the launch trailer and here's the deal:

KISS Ltd, GameTomo and GameCrafterTeam are thrilled to announce that their high-flying mecha STG has officially left Early Access and players can now access the epic final mission for the first time. PC gamers everywhere are invited to enter the post apocalyptic skies of Project Nimbus and pilot a dazzling array of ‘Battle Frames,’ colossal, planet shattering war machines armed to the teeth with laser swords, rail guns and LOTS of missiles.

Mankind has evacuated to the skies after a great war destroyed the Earth’s surface, making it unable to support human life, and with resources scarce, humanity is again on the brink of another full scale war. In Project Nimbus, players must battle a devastating army of enemy Battle Frames, duel with supersonic pilots, engage motherships and face off against giant world-ending weapons.

