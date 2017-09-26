Heroes of the Storm Ana Patch is Live

|
The new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, updating the MMORPG with promised changes, including the addition of the new Volskaya Foundry map and the game's newest support, Ana from Overwatch. There is a new Pachimari Mania mini-game to put a little more S in your RSI. Here's word on the new character: "As a founding member of Overwatch and one of the world's best snipers, Ana Amari uses her skills to protect the innocent. Though she went MIA after losing her eye, Ana's sense of duty and responsibility has brought her back to the fight." This post has the complete patch notes.
