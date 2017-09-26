 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Ana Patch is Live

[Sep 26, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, updating the MMORPG with promised changes, including the addition of the new Volskaya Foundry map and the game's newest support, Ana from Overwatch. There is a new Pachimari Mania mini-game to put a little more S in your RSI. Here's word on the new character: "As a founding member of Overwatch and one of the world's best snipers, Ana Amari uses her skills to protect the innocent. Though she went MIA after losing her eye, Ana's sense of duty and responsibility has brought her back to the fight." This post has the complete patch notes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone Launches
Hob Now Available
The Guild 3 Early Access
RAID: World War II Released
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
Project Nimbus Launches
Heroes of the Storm Ana Patch is Live
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Fortnite Battle Royale Launches
Ruiner Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.