LawBreakers Free Weekend

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 13 Comments

Steam Community announcement has word that a free weekend for LawBreakers will get underway on Thursday, offering the chance to sample this first-person shooter from Moss Key productions. Word is: "It's time to gear up with the weapons available to you. Free weekend on Steam is coming Sept 28 - Oct 2." This comes along with a new trailer that has more details in the description: "In life, fortune favors the prepared mind. In LawBreakers, victory favors the prepared player. The first step of being prepared is knowing the weapons available to you. To help, we enlisted a seasoned member of the Law to walk you through weaponry and approach."

