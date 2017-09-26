 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fortnite Battle Royale Launches

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 10 Comments

There are new release notes on the Epic Games website for a new version 1.6.3 patch that's now live in Fortnite, their early access survival game. This adds the game's new Battle Royale mode, which they admit is inspired by PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, though this confession has not prevented backlash over the similarities. Here's word on this free mode:

It’s time for everyone to drop out of the Battle Bus and into Fortnite Battle Royale as the mode goes free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac with the release of the 1.6.3 patch tomorrow (Sept. 26). Gather your squad: four-player and two-player groups are here. Along with squads, we’ve added three new weapons and supply crates that drop from the sky during the match containing valuable items and weapons. This patch also includes a full Battle Royale balance pass, bug fixes and more.

For those out there Saving the World in PVE, we fixed a number of campaign bugs among other improvements. We’ll be talking more about the Horde Bash update for Save The World later this week, but if you missed the early look at the update, you can check out the latest dev video here & Zak’s roadmap forum post here.

Check out the full release notes below and let us know what you think on the official forums and Discord.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Fortnite Battle Royale Launches
Ruiner Released
Cities Skylines Green Cities Next Month
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Inhumans Trailer
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Tentative SAG-AFTRA Deal
Call of Duty: WWII Beta Preloads
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.