Fortnite Battle Royale Launches

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
There are new release notes on the Epic Games website for a new version 1.6.3 patch that's now live in Fortnite, their early access survival game. This adds the game's new Battle Royale mode, which they admit is inspired by PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, though this confession has not prevented backlash over the similarities. Here's word on this free mode:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 September 2017, 15:12.
Chatbear Announcements.