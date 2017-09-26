 
Ruiner Released

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 4 Comments

Devolver Digital announces the release of Ruiner, saying this psychological horror game is now available through most digital distributors. A new launch trailer offers a look at the game, and the announcement fills in some details:

Developer Reikon Games and the publishing androids of Devolver Digital have launched the brutal cyberpunk action shooter RUINER on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Accompanied by a flashy new launch trailer, RUINER is available for download via Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Steam, GOG, and Humble for £14.99.

RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN.

Reflexes will be put to the test as players take aim at HEAVEN, the monolithic corporation behind the entertainment networks bringing people real sensations in virtual worlds. The masked hero will utilise a fantastic array of weaponry and gadgets in concert with fluid movement and tactical strikes to save his kin and discover the hidden truths of Rengkok.

If you or someone you love is looking to become an unstoppable psychopath with a super sweet video helmet strapped to their face, please visit ruinergame.com and follow @RuinerGame on Twitter.

