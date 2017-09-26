 
Cities Skylines Green Cities Next Month

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 4 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces an October 19th release date for Green Cities, the upcoming ecology-themed expansion for Cities Skylines, Colossal Order's urban planning game. This comes in a new video which includes a new tune from "in-game folk pop legend, Lily la Roux." There will be a bunch of new content in the expansion, and a patch that also brings new material to the base game:

Time to clean up your city’s act! Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order today announced that Green Cities, the latest expansion for the (soon-to-be super sustainable) city-builder Cities: Skylines will be released on October 19 for Windows, MacOS and Linux PCs for a suggested retail price of $12.99.

Also topping the charts today, the new Green Cities trailer doubles as the latest hit from in-game folk pop legend, Lily la Roux, fresh out of Cities: Skylines Concerts:

Cities: Skylines - Green Cities will add 350 new assets to the core game, including a massive selection of new visual options, complete with eco-friendly buildings, organic stores, new parks and services, all at the mayor's disposal to dispose of pollution once and for all. Players can go completely green as the urban population grows, and create more diversified cities with new specialized options for all zones, such as a combustion engine ban in the inner city or waste filtering requirements for industrial buildings. New in-game services, scenarios and policy options will arrive alongside revisions to noise and ground pollution.

The Green Cities expansion will be accompanied by a free content update, which will supplement the base game with electric cars, road modding, a noise pollution overhaul, and more beautification options in the form of parks and trees, among other things.

