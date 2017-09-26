Cities Skylines Green Cities Next Month

Paradox Interactive announces an October 19th release date for Green Cities,
the upcoming ecology-themed expansion for Cities Skylines, Colossal Order's
urban planning game. This comes in
a new video which
includes a new tune from "in-game folk pop legend, Lily la Roux." There will be
a bunch of new content in the expansion, and a patch that also brings new
material to the base game:
Time to clean up your city’s act! Paradox
Interactive and Colossal Order today announced that Green Cities, the latest
expansion for the (soon-to-be super sustainable) city-builder Cities: Skylines
will be released on October 19 for Windows, MacOS and Linux PCs for a suggested
retail price of $12.99.
Also topping the charts today, the new Green Cities trailer doubles as the
latest hit from in-game folk pop legend, Lily la Roux, fresh out of Cities:
Skylines Concerts:
Cities: Skylines - Green Cities will add 350 new assets to the core game,
including a massive selection of new visual options, complete with eco-friendly
buildings, organic stores, new parks and services, all at the mayor's disposal
to dispose of pollution once and for all. Players can go completely green as the
urban population grows, and create more diversified cities with new specialized
options for all zones, such as a combustion engine ban in the inner city or
waste filtering requirements for industrial buildings. New in-game services,
scenarios and policy options will arrive alongside revisions to noise and ground
pollution.
The Green Cities expansion will be accompanied by a free content update, which
will supplement the base game with electric cars, road modding, a noise
pollution overhaul, and more beautification options in the form of parks and
trees, among other things.