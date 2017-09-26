LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Inhumans Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 offers a look at how the upcoming superhero action/adventure will depict the Inhumans, the super group that is one of the MCU's few genuine bombs on the small and big screen. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 September 2017, 15:12.
Chatbear Announcements.