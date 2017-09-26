 
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Inhumans Trailer

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 offers a look at how the upcoming superhero action/adventure will depict the Inhumans, the super group that is one of the MCU's few genuine bombs on the small and big screen. Here's word:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a NEW vignette for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, spotlighting members of the Inhuman Royal Family, including Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, Karnak, Gorgon, Maximus and the lovable canine, Lockjaw, all in LEGO form. Also showcased is their ancestral home, the Inhuman city of Attilan, which is one of 18 different iconic Marvel locations featured in the game, all ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.

