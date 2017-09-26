 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 26, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 10 Comments

In preparing to move, we are getting to the bottom of our huge pile of junk, which includes stuff in pretty long-term storage in our basement. This included a joyous rediscovery of all my old softball jerseys, which were misplaced for the longest time. The bad news is they are kind of musty after 17 years in the basement, but I think this will wash out fine. Among them is the shirt I was most upset when I thought it was lost, my Friends O' Clyde shirt. This may not be immediately familiar, but the team was immortalized on Seinfeld, where they even mentioned one of our actual players, Phil Bender. This is because the show's co-creator was one of our players as well, a part-time outfielder named Larry David. I see now that you can get reproductions of these shirts based on the show, so ironically, mine looks less authentic than the fakes. But they are pretty close as it is, as the show used the same shade of Daredevil red for their shirts as we had on the originals. Here's hoping it doesn't fall apart in the wash.

Friends O' Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Leader Strike.
Science: Using Google Street View to help dementia patients with memory loss. Thanks [H]ardOCP via RedEye9.
The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life- the new sleep science. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: "Alternative Math" - The confusing times we live in.
Train Blasts Through Flooded Station, Drenching Everyone.
Primitive Technology: Mud Bricks.

