Tentative SAG-AFTRA Deal

SAG-AFTRA announces a tentative agreement to end their strike against 11 video game companies, saying the union's National Board will review this in a couple of weeks. When this strike was called around 11 months ago they said they sought residuals, stunt pay for "vocally stressful" parts, and limits on long recording sessions, and they say the deal "contains an employer commitment to continue working with SAG-AFTRA on the issue of vocal stress during the term of the agreement." Here's more:
