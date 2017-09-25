 
Tentative SAG-AFTRA Deal

[Sep 25, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - 5 Comments

SAG-AFTRA announces a tentative agreement to end their strike against 11 video game companies, saying the union's National Board will review this in a couple of weeks. When this strike was called around 11 months ago they said they sought residuals, stunt pay for "vocally stressful" parts, and limits on long recording sessions, and they say the deal "contains an employer commitment to continue working with SAG-AFTRA on the issue of vocal stress during the term of the agreement." Here's more:

“The bonus payments we have now are significantly larger now than what we had 11 months ago. And the existence of additional payments beyond your session fee is in the video game world for good, both in our high-budget and independent promulgated agreements,” said Farley. “Those are the victories that this strike has brought us.”

Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez, who was the lead negotiator on the new contract, said that the deal includes significant improvements in the area of transparency.

“The new transparency provisions will enhance the bargaining power of our members’ representatives by requiring the companies to disclose the code name of project, its genre, whether the game is based on previously published intellectual property and whether the performer is reprising a prior role,” said Rodriguez. “Members are also protected by the disclosure of whether they will be required to use unusual terminology, profanity or racial slurs, whether there will be content of a sexual or violent nature and whether stunts will be required.”

