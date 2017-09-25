 
Call of Duty: WWII Beta Preloads

[Sep 25, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Activision is now offering preloads of the Windows client for the Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer beta in advance of the open beta commencing on September 29th. This post has details and system specs, and says player feedback will shape the final multiplayer experience. Here's word on what the beta will and will not include:

These are the PC-specific features included in the PC Open Beta:

  • Native 4K Support
  • Framerate Cap Slider (up to 250FPS)
  • FOV Resizing
  • Keyboard/Mouse Fully Re-mappable
  • Controller Support
  • G-Sync Monitor Support
  • Ultra-Wide Monitor Support
  • High-resolution Mouse Support
  • Advanced Video Settings

We’ve worked hard to tune the gameplay experience to PC, and throughout Beta and after, we’ll continue to optimize gameplay for PC. For this reason, we have disabled Aim Assist during the PC Open Beta. It’s important that we ensure the optimal gameplay experience natively for PC players, and we made this decision with that objective in mind. We believe this will help us to deliver the most helpful performance data possible so that we can fully optimize for launch.

The content for the PC Open Beta will mirror the final weekend of the previous Multiplayer Beta on console. Here’s an overview on what you should expect in the PC Open Beta:

Maps – Four Multiplayer maps: Pointe du Hoc, Ardennes Forest, Gibraltar and Aachen
War – Operation Breakout
Modes – Four Multiplayer modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed
Divisions – Five Divisions: Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, and Mountain Division. Players aren’t limited to any single Division, so try them all!
Progression – Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1. Over the weekend, the level cap will increase to 35, including progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, and equipment.

Similarly, there are features that we continue to work on internally that will not be present in the PC Open Beta. Here’s what you should not expect this week:

HDR Support – We are working to support HDR for launch.
Multi-Monitor Support – Not included in the Beta, but will be ready for launch.
Headquarters –This is an all-new social experience coming to PC players at launch.
Supply Drops, and Loot – These customization features will not be included in the Beta.

Additional content not in the PC Open Beta includes: full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.

