Intel's "Best Gaming Processor Ever"

Powerful, Fluid and Vivid Gaming

Gamers will revel in the powerful and fluid experience of gaming. Compared with 7th Gen Intel Core, gamers gain up to 25 percent more frames per second3 on popular and demanding games like Gears of War* 4. As gaming continues to expand to include a social audience while playing, performance while mega-tasking is critical so game + stream + record is now up to 2 times faster5 compared with a 3-year-old machine.



Advanced Content Creation

Save time and create more. The 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family positions Intel as the choice for speed, accuracy, power, format compatibility, and high-quality graphics creation and consumption. Edit 4K 360-degree videos with ease – up to 32 percent faster6 compared with the previous generation – plus, edit content up to 65 percent faster4 compared with a 3-year-old PC.



Better Overclocking1

Performance matters with overclocking. The 8th Gen Intel Core unlocked1 “K” processors will overclock to higher levels than prior generations. Intel has added new features to enhance the experience, including per core overclocking, max memory ratio up to 8,400 MT/s, real-time memory latency control, extended PLL trim controls, enhanced package power delivery, and updated Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel® Extreme Memory Profile.



Enhanced Platform

For the platform, the new Intel Z370 chipset provides improved power delivery needed for the new 6-core processors to reach their maximum performance as well as enhanced package power delivery for overclocking and memory routing support. More than 50 new motherboard and system designs will be available from a variety of leading providers.



Launch games and load media projects faster. Add Intel® Optane™ memory to desktop computer with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor to gain additional accelerated system responsiveness, up to 2.1 times faster7 compared with a 5-year-old desktop with HDD alone.