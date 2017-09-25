Intel's "Best Gaming Processor Ever"

Intel officially unveils their 8th generation Core processor family
, saying
the new Intel Core i7-8700K will be their "best gaming processor ever" as if
this is not something we should expect. "Our 8th Gen Intel Core desktop
processors deliver tremendous improvements across the board," explains Anand
Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel. "And – for
gamers, in particular– offer an unbeatable experience." Here are more details on
the new CPUs, which should be available starting October 5th:
Powerful,
Fluid and Vivid Gaming
Gamers will revel in the powerful and fluid experience of gaming. Compared with
7th Gen Intel Core, gamers gain up to 25 percent more frames per second3
on popular and demanding games like Gears of War* 4. As gaming continues to
expand to include a social audience while playing, performance while
mega-tasking is critical so game + stream + record is now up to 2 times faster5
compared with a 3-year-old machine.
Advanced Content Creation
Save time and create more. The 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family
positions Intel as the choice for speed, accuracy, power, format compatibility,
and high-quality graphics creation and consumption. Edit 4K 360-degree videos
with ease – up to 32 percent faster6 compared with the previous
generation – plus, edit content up to 65 percent faster4 compared with a
3-year-old PC.
Better Overclocking1
Performance matters with overclocking. The 8th Gen Intel Core unlocked1 “K”
processors will overclock to higher levels than prior generations. Intel has
added new features to enhance the experience, including per core overclocking,
max memory ratio up to 8,400 MT/s, real-time memory latency control, extended
PLL trim controls, enhanced package power delivery, and updated Intel® Extreme
Tuning Utility and Intel® Extreme Memory Profile.
Enhanced Platform
For the platform, the new Intel Z370 chipset provides improved power delivery
needed for the new 6-core processors to reach their maximum performance as well
as enhanced package power delivery for overclocking and memory routing support.
More than 50 new motherboard and system designs will be available from a variety
of leading providers.
Launch games and load media projects faster. Add Intel® Optane™ memory to
desktop computer with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor to gain additional
accelerated system responsiveness, up to 2.1 times faster7 compared
with a 5-year-old desktop with HDD alone.