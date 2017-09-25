 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Intel's "Best Gaming Processor Ever"

[Sep 25, 2017, 10:17 am ET] - 38 Comments

Intel officially unveils their 8th generation Core processor family, saying the new Intel Core i7-8700K will be their "best gaming processor ever" as if this is not something we should expect. "Our 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver tremendous improvements across the board," explains Anand Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel. "And – for gamers, in particular– offer an unbeatable experience." Here are more details on the new CPUs, which should be available starting October 5th:

Powerful, Fluid and Vivid Gaming
Gamers will revel in the powerful and fluid experience of gaming. Compared with 7th Gen Intel Core, gamers gain up to 25 percent more frames per second3 on popular and demanding games like Gears of War* 4. As gaming continues to expand to include a social audience while playing, performance while mega-tasking is critical so game + stream + record is now up to 2 times faster5 compared with a 3-year-old machine.

Advanced Content Creation
Save time and create more. The 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family positions Intel as the choice for speed, accuracy, power, format compatibility, and high-quality graphics creation and consumption. Edit 4K 360-degree videos with ease – up to 32 percent faster6 compared with the previous generation – plus, edit content up to 65 percent faster4 compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Better Overclocking1
Performance matters with overclocking. The 8th Gen Intel Core unlocked1 “K” processors will overclock to higher levels than prior generations. Intel has added new features to enhance the experience, including per core overclocking, max memory ratio up to 8,400 MT/s, real-time memory latency control, extended PLL trim controls, enhanced package power delivery, and updated Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel® Extreme Memory Profile.

Enhanced Platform
For the platform, the new Intel Z370 chipset provides improved power delivery needed for the new 6-core processors to reach their maximum performance as well as enhanced package power delivery for overclocking and memory routing support. More than 50 new motherboard and system designs will be available from a variety of leading providers.

Launch games and load media projects faster. Add Intel® Optane™ memory to desktop computer with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor to gain additional accelerated system responsiveness, up to 2.1 times faster7 compared with a 5-year-old desktop with HDD alone.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Intel's "Best Gaming Processor Ever"
Attack on Titan 2 Announced
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ultima Online Turns 20
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.