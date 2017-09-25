 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Attack on Titan 2 Announced

[Sep 25, 2017, 10:17 am ET] - 2 Comments

KOEI TECMO America announces Attack on Titan 2, saying the a sequel to their 2016 action game will come to Windows and consoles. The Attack on Titan 2 website has more details and a previously released trailer which concludes saying to expect this early next year. In the meantime, here are the details they offer:

ATTACK ON TITAN 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements.

Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.

While more information about the game’s release date, narrative, and new mechanics will be unveiled in the coming weeks, KOEI TECMO released a new selection of in-game assets which further showcase famous scenes from the anime and character interactions outside of battle.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Intel's "Best Gaming Processor Ever"
Attack on Titan 2 Announced
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ultima Online Turns 20
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.