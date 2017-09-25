Attack on Titan 2 Announced

ATTACK ON TITAN 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements.



Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.



While more information about the game’s release date, narrative, and new mechanics will be unveiled in the coming weeks, KOEI TECMO released a new selection of in-game assets which further showcase famous scenes from the anime and character interactions outside of battle.