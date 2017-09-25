 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Sep 25, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 4 Comments

GFK Chart-Track is back with their new charts tracking last week's game sales in the U.K. Destiny 2 continues to tempt fate with a third straight number one on their all-platforms chart. There's a new king on the PS top 30, where Project CARS 2 pulls out of the garage at number one. Here's their summary off all the action, and here's the top 10 from the PC chart:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
- * 1 PROJECT CARS 2 SLIGHTLY MAD STUDIOS BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
2 - 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
3 - 3 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
- * 4 RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR EDITION CRYSTAL DYNAMICS SQUARE ENIX SQUARE ENIX EUROPE
4 ˅ 5 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
10 ˄ 6 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
11 ˄ 7 THE SIMS 4 GET TO WORK THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
1 ˅ 8 DISHONORED: DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER ARKANE STUDIOS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
12 ˄ 9 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT
7 ˅ 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2

