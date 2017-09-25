Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
After a couple of semi-predictable weeks in the NFL, yesterday was one of those upset specials, which completely blew up my picks for the football pool. It was pretty rough on many of us, so I guess some of it will come out in the wash. My Giants losing was not an upset, but they were considered a contender coming into the season, and their 0-3 record puts their season on life support, as teams with that record historically almost never make the playoffs. Time to start hoping for miracles.
R.I.P.: Kit Reed, brilliant giant of science fiction.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 September 2017, 19:56.
Chatbear Announcements.