Out of the Blue

[Sep 25, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 21 Comments

After a couple of semi-predictable weeks in the NFL, yesterday was one of those upset specials, which completely blew up my picks for the football pool. It was pretty rough on many of us, so I guess some of it will come out in the wash. My Giants losing was not an upset, but they were considered a contender coming into the season, and their 0-3 record puts their season on life support, as teams with that record historically almost never make the playoffs. Time to start hoping for miracles.

R.I.P.: Kit Reed, brilliant giant of science fiction.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Life - The Game.
Link: Can an axe really cut a chain in half?
Stories: Doomsday Conspiracy Theory: David Meade Reschedules Apocalypse for October After World Didn't End.
Officials say swine flu detected in 11 pigs at Maryland fair - The Washington Post
Woman at LongHorn Steakhouse bit several times by copperhead snake. Thanks RedEye9.
Science: The Post-Antibiotic Era Is Here. Now What?
Media: A Movie Trailer goes: BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.
Why You Didn't Want to Fly On The Soviet Concorde-The TU-144.
For the song's 40th anniversary, Depeche Mode covers David Bowie's 'Heroes.'

Sunday Consolidation 		  

 




