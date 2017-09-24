Ultima Online Turns 20

|
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of Ultima Online, Richard "Lord British" Garriot's seminal MMORPG. We confirmed this in the Wikipedia after seeing a note about it on Rock, Paper, Shotgun. RPS has a good retrospective on this, pointing to a couple of other looks back, and recalling fun moments, like the time in the beta were Lord British as assassinated. I still recall my own glorious UO accomplishments. I think I killed a rat once, and amassed a pretty good cache of stale bread... I wonder if I could rejoin and reclaim my legacy?
