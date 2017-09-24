Out of the Blue

|
|
It's football Sunday, but I just need to celebrate the news that the New York Knicks are trading Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They acquired the star forward in exchange for most of their starting lineup 2011, and the rest, as they say, is history. Crappy, petulant, also-ran history. The Knicks are on an addition by subtraction roll, as they also recently jettisoned Phil Jackson, but I don't expect the team to be better until they find a way to trade James Dolan to the Thunder as well. At least we are closing this latest dreadful chapter of the team's history. The end of an error, so to speak. Bye bye Melo... looking forward to the stories of the harmony and good vibes you bring to your new team.
