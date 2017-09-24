 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Sep 24, 2017, 2:03 pm ET] - 16 Comments

It's football Sunday, but I just need to celebrate the news that the New York Knicks are trading Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They acquired the star forward in exchange for most of their starting lineup 2011, and the rest, as they say, is history. Crappy, petulant, also-ran history. The Knicks are on an addition by subtraction roll, as they also recently jettisoned Phil Jackson, but I don't expect the team to be better until they find a way to trade James Dolan to the Thunder as well. At least we are closing this latest dreadful chapter of the team's history. The end of an error, so to speak. Bye bye Melo... looking forward to the stories of the harmony and good vibes you bring to your new team.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Warzone Mercenaries.
Links: Firefly: Nathan Fillion celebrates 15th anniversary. Thanks Chuckz.
Science: Nasa facility honors African American woman who plotted key space missions.
Robot In China Successfully Performs Dental Surgery On Living Person.
Is beaming down in Star Trek a death sentence? Thanks Neutronbeam.
Media: WowCraft Ep 39 Winning Streaking.
Relax and Pet Your Dog.
Drone Flight of the Year.
The Funnies: Math Hipsters - FoxTrot.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ultima Online Turns 20
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Overwatch Free Weekend Underway
RUINER Boss Trailer
Ironsight Aims Westward
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.