RUINER Boss Trailer

A new trailer from
RUINER shows off boss bounties from this cyberpunk shooter that's due for
release on Tuesday. The clip shows off four bosses like a boss (the bit about
"adamantium claws" seems oddly familiar). Here's word:
Heavy Cyborg
Still in production. One of NagaShiwa Corps’ first and most successful designs.
Different models are fashioned after different animals, armed with all kinds of
killing tools, from adamantium claws to grenades; the mythical Minotaur being
the favorite. Slow and crude but strong as hell, heavy cyborgs can rip you a new
one.
Shadow
Like most of the brainwashed Triad troops, not much is known about his origin.
He goes by many aliases, but is listed as Shadow on INTERPOL’s latest terrorist
watch list. No one younger has been accused of committing more murders.
Currently, he is wanted for genocide and crimes against humanity.
Captain Bogdan
War criminal wanted for civilian mass executions during the 2054 Balkan
Uprising. His augments are antiques, but still frighteningly effective. Also
wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and extortion.
Mother
An enormous, sentient machine, Mother powers Heaven’s sprawling security
network. She can assume control of almost any device or machine in any
environment she’s connected to. She’s developed a particularly ruthless, even
sadistic personality that makes her frighteningly effective. She likes
subjecting her adversaries to sick games before their final execution. Her power
is absolute.