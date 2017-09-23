Ironsight Aims Westward

Publisher gamigo announces plans for an English-language version of Ironsight,
saying they are bringing this Windows multiplayer first-person shooter to the west from South
Korea early next year. The Ironsight
website is online, and you should head over if you are interested in signing
up for closed beta testing in November. Here's
an announcement trailer
showing off high-tech gameplay in the near future. Here are some
details:
Global publisher gamigo AG is thrilled to announce today the upcoming
English-language release of the multiplayer online Windows PC shooter Ironsight,
developed by South Korea’s Wiple Games. Publisher gamigo AG has proudly acquired
the publishing rights for the South Korean fan-favorite Ironsight and aims to
deliver the game’s intense and realistic next-gen first-person-shooter
experience to western audiences in early 2018 for Windows PC. Ahead of its
official launch, gamers can sign-up for the November Ironsight closed beta at
www.ironsightgame.com, the game’s
official website.
Ironsight is set in 2025, as war rages over Earth’s last remaining natural
resources between armed forces and private military companies (PMCs) equipped
with cutting-edge weapons and drone systems. As the democratization of the
Middle East progressed, western governments joined forces to establish the North
Atlantic Forces (NAF) to secure the territory’s resources and rebuild North
America and Western Europe. In direct response, eastern nations formed the
Energy Development Enterprise Network (EDEN), enlisting PMCs to protect Middle
Eastern resource-gathering facilities. This bitter struggle for power ignites a
worldwide conflict the likes mankind has never seen.
“Ironsight immediately won us over with its compelling, high-quality core
shooter gameplay, delivering tremendous polish and refinement, and we are
delighted to work with Wiple Games to bring this enticing free-to-play title to
western audiences,” said Jens Knauber, COO of gamigo AG. “The addition of
Ironsight to our portfolio demonstrates our deep commitment to core gaming and
further broadens the gamigo group’s global publishing lineup.”
“Ironsight is more than a first person shooter and offers many different
tactical aspects that we believe western audiences will love,” added Gilseop
Song, CEO of Wiple Games. “We are delighted to have found gamigo AG as
publishing partner for Ironsight and look forward to the release and to further
enhance the game based on feedback from the shooter community.”
Ironsight is designed to be a new breed of shooter featuring dynamic online
action, intense gameplay and spectacular graphics. Utilizing Wiple Games’
in-house toolset, the Iron Engine, Ironsight offers lifelike action in which
teamwork and tactics are the key to victory. Teams will be able to take each
other on across fourteen different maps featuring iconic global landmarks and
various weather conditions, with a variety of game modes such as "Search &
Destroy", "Team Deathmatch" and "Domination". In cooperative mode, players can
choose between "Last Man Standing" and "Team Deathmatch” to hone their skills
against cunning AI opponents.
Attack drones and controllable mechs play a pivotal role in battles and can help
turn the tides of victory. Utilize these mechanized war machines to issue direct
firepower or provide strategic information on the battlefield, reinforcing
tactical team play. The use of devastating napalm bombs and EMP grenades further
expand a player’s options while in combat, as they choose to dismantle machines
and/or the soldiers behind them. Dynamic environment interaction creates
numerous opportunities to destroy and interact with objects that change options
of the battlefield.
Ironsight features over one-hundred different types of weapons, and many
customizable parts and decals based on near-future war technologies for players
to outfit themselves with the gear that best suits their playstyle. Additional
customizations in the form of skins and free characterizations enhance player
personalization as they enter the battlefield solo or with fellow clan members.