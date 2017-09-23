Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Well you wouldn't know it is now autumn by the weather around here. Yesterday was warm, but today is going to be hot, and the forecast calls for it to approach 90ºF tomorrow. I'm not complaining, though, as it will be cold soon enough, so I'll just schvitz and bear it.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 September 2017, 15:25.
Chatbear Announcements.