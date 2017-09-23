 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Sep 23, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 6 Comments

Well you wouldn't know it is now autumn by the weather around here. Yesterday was warm, but today is going to be hot, and the forecast calls for it to approach 90ºF tomorrow. I'm not complaining, though, as it will be cold soon enough, so I'll just schvitz and bear it.

Schvitzy Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Ping Pong Chaos.
Links: Laser Socks — a sweaty game pointing toward the future of computing.
Stories: College student spent 60 hours in cave before rescue, licked walls for water.
7Up gets a new ingredient in Mexico—meth.
Science: Dogs Recognize Themselves in Test Based on Smell, Not Sight. Thanks j.c.f.
Media: HORIZON ZERO DAWN (Teens React- Gaming).
1000W Laser Rust-Paint Cleaning.
Harvesting lumber with modern technology. No lasers?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Overwatch Free Weekend Underway
RUINER Boss Trailer
Ironsight Aims Westward
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Gone Gold - South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Depth Free Weekend
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Launches
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Released
Heat Signature Released
Inmates Next Month
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.