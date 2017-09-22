Gone Gold - South Park: The Fractured But Whole

|
South Park Studios offers this trailer (NSFW) to announce that South Park: The Fractured But Whole is now gold, so the flatulent RPG is on track for release. Word is: "South Park: The Fractured But Whole has gone gold and is almost here. Get ready for release on October 17th 2017." The clip features a fish that totally isn't Kanye West, and a farting unicorn sequence that totally isn't his game, so, you know, the usual. Here's word from UbiBlog:
