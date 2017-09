Gone Gold - South Park: The Fractured But Whole

This highly anticipated sequel features more than twice the amount of content than South Park: The Stick of Truth. Created, written, voiced, and directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is authentic, interactive South Park at its finest hilarious, outrageous, and a whole lot of fun. Everything is bigger, longer, and goes deeper than before. Come on down to South Park and have yourself a time.

South Park Studios offers this trailer (NSFW) to announce thatis now gold, so the flatulent RPG is on track for release. Word is: "South Park: The Fractured But Whole has gone gold and is almost here. Get ready for release on October 17th 2017." The clip features a fish that totally isn't Kanye West, and a farting unicorn sequence that totally isn't his game, so, you know, the usual. Here's word from UbiBlog