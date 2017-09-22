 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Gone Gold - South Park: The Fractured But Whole

[Sep 22, 2017, 6:44 pm ET] - 2 Comments

South Park Studios offers this trailer (NSFW) to announce that South Park: The Fractured But Whole is now gold, so the flatulent RPG is on track for release. Word is: "South Park: The Fractured But Whole has gone gold and is almost here. Get ready for release on October 17th 2017." The clip features a fish that totally isn't Kanye West, and a farting unicorn sequence that totally isn't his game, so, you know, the usual. Here's word from UbiBlog:

This highly anticipated sequel features more than twice the amount of content than South Park: The Stick of Truth. Created, written, voiced, and directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is authentic, interactive South Park at its finest – hilarious, outrageous, and a whole lot of fun. Everything is bigger, longer, and goes deeper than before. Come on down to South Park and have yourself a time.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Gone Gold - South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Depth Free Weekend
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Launches
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Released
Heat Signature Released
Inmates Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Into the Black
PUBG vs Fortnite
Project CARS 2
Raiders Of The Broken Planet Released
Consortium: The Tower Early Access
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.