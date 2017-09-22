Depth Free Weekend

Steam
is offering
the chance to play Depth
for free for the next two days to allow players
to submerge themselves into this asymmetrical action game. This gives players
the chance to be a diver or a shark and see how that plays out. For those who
enjoy themselves, the game is also currently on sale for 75% off. Here's a more
complete description:
Play as a shark or a diver in a dark aquatic world
and overcome your enemies by employing cunning, teamwork, and stealth. Depth
blends tension and visceral action as you team up against AI or be matched with
other players in heart pounding combat.
Key features
- Play as a shark
As any one of 7 shark species, speed and senses are your greatest weapons.
Stalk your prey from across the ocean and tear them in half with your razor
sharp teeth. Be a Great White, Tiger, Mako, Bull , Hammerhead, Thresher
...... or even the legendary Megalodon!
- Play as a diver
As a human diver you must explore the abyss in search of treasure to upgrade
your arsenal. Defend yourself with a range of high powered gear, from
spearguns and pistols to underwater assault rifles and explosive sea mines.
- Heart pounding atmosphere
Experience the dread that comes from swimming in the darkness of the ocean.
Dynamic lighting and shadows create a unique and gut-wrenching atmosphere
that will have you on edge from the moment you dive in.
- Evolve your play style
Unlock exotic new weapons for your diver, or 'evolutions' for your shark
that open up new tactical possibilities as you play the game. Persistent
stat tracking and meaningful steam achievements will also give you something
to shoot for (in some cases, quite literally!)
- Practice offline with AI bots
Not feeling quite ready to plunge into online play? Depth allows you to hone
your skills against some alarmingly clever AI enemies who can be configured
in several modes of difficulty.