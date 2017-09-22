 
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Launches

[Sep 22, 2017, 6:44 pm ET] - 3 Comments

ArenaNet announces the launch of Path of Fire, the second expansion for Guild Wars 2, their MMORPG sequel. To celebrate the news, they offer this post with an infographic celebrating the game's success with some numbers reflecting their players' engagement. Here's a launch trailer, and here's word on the release and the infographic:

ArenaNet™, publisher and developer of the acclaimed Guild Wars franchise, today announced that Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, the second expansion to Guild Wars 2, is now live. The highly-anticipated expansion is available at digital and retail stores across North America and Europe. Path of Fire comes to PC just two months after the conclusion of Living World Season 3 and just in time for the Guild Wars 2’s 5th anniversary.

To mark this milestone, ArenaNet also released an infographic today highlighting the impressive milestones that Guild Wars 2 has achieved over the past five years. Since its launch in 2012, the game has welcomed over 11 million players globally who have created over 53 million characters, while earning a staggering 78 trillion total experience points over more than 61 free content releases and one expansion.

For veterans and newcomers alike, Path of Fire delivers a vast new region that takes players across magic-drenched desert plains, ancient temples and ruins, and beautiful oases. Tyria’s very existence is in danger, as Balthazar, the god of war and fire, and his Forged legions descend upon the Crystal Desert and adjoining kingdom of Elona in their relentless hunt for Elder Dragons. To preserve the balance of magic and protect Tyria, players must hunt down and halt the rogue god and his army on their path of terror and destruction.

