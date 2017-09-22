 
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Released

[Sep 22, 2017, 6:44 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, a Warhammer 40K action/strategy game that originally came out for mobile devices. The game was in early access, and this post discusses its graduation and provides a new gameplay trailer. Word is: "Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is a card-driven turn-based tactical game which features RPG elements, containing a single player campaign, survival and PvP modes. Win these battles using the arsenal of weapons, abilities and cunning of the sky warriors."

