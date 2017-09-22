Heat Signature Released

|
Steam now offers the launch of Heat Signature, a new action/adventure from Tom Francis and Suspicious Developments, the team behind Gunpoint (thanks Cameron). This post has word on the launch and details on the fixes in a day one patch that's also now available. Here's word on the game, which involves sneaking into spaceships to pull off secret missions. Here's the launch trailer along with an explanation:
