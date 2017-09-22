Inmates Next Month

 
[Sep 22, 2017, 6:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Davit Andreasyan announce October 5th will be the release date for Inmates, the recently announced psychological horror game. They demonstrate their joy over this news with a new teaser trailer called "Despair." Here's the pitch:

In Inmates, players assume the role of Jonathan. You wake up in a seedy prison cell, with no recollection of how you got there. Everything is unknown, yet familiar. What did these cells hold? What is a child doing in here? What is real and what is not? Can you make sense of it all, before you are lost forever? Unlock the prison’s secrets, through sharp and cunning puzzle and exploration gameplay mechanics.

Upon release, Inmates will receive Chinese, Russian, German, French, Italian and Spanish language support. Players can now wish-list the game on Steam in anticipation of its October 5 release.

Key Features

  • Interact with the environment to unravel the truth
  • Intense and mind-bending puzzles
  • Suffocating setting
  • Disturbing imagery
  • High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4
  • Full controller support
  • Estimated game –play length: 3-4 hours

