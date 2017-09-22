Inmates Next Month

In Inmates, players assume the role of Jonathan. You wake up in a seedy prison cell, with no recollection of how you got there. Everything is unknown, yet familiar. What did these cells hold? What is a child doing in here? What is real and what is not? Can you make sense of it all, before you are lost forever? Unlock the prison’s secrets, through sharp and cunning puzzle and exploration gameplay mechanics.



Upon release, Inmates will receive Chinese, Russian, German, French, Italian and Spanish language support. Players can now wish-list the game on Steam in anticipation of its October 5 release.



Key Features

Interact with the environment to unravel the truth

Intense and mind-bending puzzles

Suffocating setting

Disturbing imagery

High-quality graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4

Full controller support

Estimated game –play length: 3-4 hours