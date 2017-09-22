 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PUBG vs Fortnite

[Sep 22, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - 16 Comments

PLAYER UNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS developer BlueHole is expressing concern over similarities between their battle royale game and Fortnite, which Epic Games acknowledges in saying "We love battle royale games like PUBG and thought Fortnite would make a great foundation for our own version." This is not to be confused with recent comments from Daybreak Games saying "there wouldn’t be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds without H1Z1." The Verge relates BlueHole's thoughts on the topic:

Now, PUBG developer Bluehole has issued a response to what it describes as “growing concerns” about the similarities between the two games. “We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of [Unreal Engine 4], the engine we licensed for the game,” Chang Han Kim, Bluehole’s vice president, said in a statement. “After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.”

Bluehole says its concerns extend beyond just the basic, last-player-standing theme of both games, and also include similarities with Fortnite’s interface and structure. “We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press,” Han Kim said. “This was never discussed with us and we don’t feel that it’s right.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PUBG vs Fortnite
Project CARS 2
Raiders Of The Broken Planet Released
Consortium: The Tower Early Access
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD Drivers Support Dual Vega GPUs
Outlast Deluxe Edition for Free
LawBreakers Patch Adds Content
Total War: WARHAMMER Series Content Plans 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.