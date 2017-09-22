PUBG vs Fortnite

Now, PUBG developer Bluehole has issued a response to what it describes as “growing concerns” about the similarities between the two games. “We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of [Unreal Engine 4], the engine we licensed for the game,” Chang Han Kim, Bluehole’s vice president, said in a statement. “After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.”



Bluehole says its concerns extend beyond just the basic, last-player-standing theme of both games, and also include similarities with Fortnite’s interface and structure. “We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press,” Han Kim said. “This was never discussed with us and we don’t feel that it’s right.”