PUBG vs Fortnite

PLAYER UNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS developer BlueHole is expressing concern over similarities between their battle royale game and Fortnite, which Epic Games acknowledges in saying "We love battle royale games like PUBG and thought Fortnite would make a great foundation for our own version." This is not to be confused with recent comments from Daybreak Games saying "there wouldn’t be PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds without H1Z1." The Verge relates BlueHole's thoughts on the topic:
