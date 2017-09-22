Project CARS 2 Starts Its Engines

Leading interactive entertainment company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Slightly Mad Studios, today announce the launch of Project CARS™ 2 in the Americas for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM®. Recently honored with the “Best Simulation Game” award at Gamescom 2017, Project CARS 2 delivers a large roster of 180 cars, over 140 tracks at 60+ locations, an expanded list of racing disciplines – including ice, dirt, and snow – over its critically acclaimed predecessor (Project CARS™), and refined graphics, physics, and controls. The game supports up to 12K* resolution graphics (PC) with VR support, making Project CARS 2 the most immersive and technically advanced racing simulation experience to-date.



Developed by a team synonymous with racing games, and fine-tuned by highly skilled professional racing drivers, Project CARS 2 delivers unparalleled authenticity in its presentation of motorsports racing to players of all skill levels. Project CARS 2 utilizes leading-edge visuals, precise car physics, and realistic A.I. designed to mimic a competitive driver’s heart and mind to challenge players. The use of Slightly Mad Studios’ proprietary LIVETRACK 3.0 technology has enabled the development team to create all 4 seasons of dynamic real-time weather & seasonal effects, track surface conditions & time-of-day changes, and implement advanced tire grip/wear physics into the Project CARS 2 gameplay. By combining these technology features with the highest performance driving machines in the world from notable automotive brands such as McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche, etc., Project CARS 2 delivers a comprehensive experience for players to live-out their dreams of being a racecar driver.



“Project CARS 2 is truly a passion project for the team at Slightly Mad Studios and this can be seen in the game’s uncanny attention to detail and its authentic presentation of motorsports,” says Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Project CARS 2’s high level of visual fidelity, real-world physics, and huge roster of cars and tracks combined with the ability for players to dive in, race any car, on any track, at any time, enables players to live-out their wildest dreams of becoming a race car driver.”



“To say that we’re thrilled to finally pull off the covers on Project CARS 2 would be an understatement.” said Stephen Viljoen, Game Director at Slightly Mad Studios for Project CARS 2. “Each team member at Slightly Mad Studios has poured their hearts, minds, and souls into the project with the expressed goal of delivering the most authentic motorsports experience a player can have outside of jumping into a real race car. Realism and authenticity were central to our development mantra throughout Project CARS 2’s development and we’re extremely excited to deliver on that promise and finally take players on their ultimate driver journey.”