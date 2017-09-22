Project CARS 2 Starts Its Engines

Publisher BANDAI NAMCO and developer Slightly Mad Studios
announce that
Project CARS 2 is now available, offering their motorsports sequel for
Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game's
launch trailer came
out earlier this week with a look
at "how Project CARS 2 pushes the envelope on racing simulation with a huge
roster of more than 170 cars, and the largest track roster of any console racing
game ever." Here's the launch announcement:
Leading interactive
entertainment company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Slightly Mad
Studios, today announce the launch of Project CARS™ 2 in the Americas for the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM®.
Recently honored with the “Best Simulation Game” award at Gamescom 2017, Project
CARS 2 delivers a large roster of 180 cars, over 140 tracks at 60+ locations, an
expanded list of racing disciplines – including ice, dirt, and snow – over its
critically acclaimed predecessor (Project CARS™), and refined graphics, physics,
and controls. The game supports up to 12K* resolution graphics (PC) with VR
support, making Project CARS 2 the most immersive and technically advanced
racing simulation experience to-date.
Developed by a team synonymous with racing games, and fine-tuned by highly
skilled professional racing drivers, Project CARS 2 delivers unparalleled
authenticity in its presentation of motorsports racing to players of all skill
levels. Project CARS 2 utilizes leading-edge visuals, precise car physics, and
realistic A.I. designed to mimic a competitive driver’s heart and mind to
challenge players. The use of Slightly Mad Studios’ proprietary LIVETRACK 3.0
technology has enabled the development team to create all 4 seasons of dynamic
real-time weather & seasonal effects, track surface conditions & time-of-day
changes, and implement advanced tire grip/wear physics into the Project CARS 2
gameplay. By combining these technology features with the highest performance
driving machines in the world from notable automotive brands such as McLaren,
Ferrari, Porsche, etc., Project CARS 2 delivers a comprehensive experience for
players to live-out their dreams of being a racecar driver.
“Project CARS 2 is truly a passion project for the team at Slightly Mad Studios
and this can be seen in the game’s uncanny attention to detail and its authentic
presentation of motorsports,” says Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Project CARS 2’s high level of visual
fidelity, real-world physics, and huge roster of cars and tracks combined with
the ability for players to dive in, race any car, on any track, at any time,
enables players to live-out their wildest dreams of becoming a race car driver.”
“To say that we’re thrilled to finally pull off the covers on Project CARS 2
would be an understatement.” said Stephen Viljoen, Game Director at Slightly Mad
Studios for Project CARS 2. “Each team member at Slightly Mad Studios has poured
their hearts, minds, and souls into the project with the expressed goal of
delivering the most authentic motorsports experience a player can have outside
of jumping into a real race car. Realism and authenticity were central to our
development mantra throughout Project CARS 2’s development and we’re extremely
excited to deliver on that promise and finally take players on their ultimate
driver journey.”