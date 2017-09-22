Raiders Of The Broken Planet Released

MercurySteam announces the release of Raiders Of The Broken Planet
,
offering an asymmetrical shooter for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. As
previously mentioned here, the game has a somewhat offbeat episodic model that
includes a free prologue episode that is also now available, and a Founders Pack
option that offers access to more characters and campaigns. Here's the deal:
MercurySteam, the award winning independent development studio behind the
multi-million selling Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series and the critically
acclaimed Metroid: Samus Returns, today announced that Raiders of the Broken
Planet is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Available as a free
download on Steam, the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store, the Prologue
contains two missions, 4 characters and sets the stage for the incredible story
to follow. The first campaign of the 2017 Season - Alien Myths - is available to
purchase for €9.99/$9.99/£9.99. Containing four missions, a gripping story, four
new characters, new weapons and more, Alien Myths represents incredible value
for players who want to visit the Broken Planet and participate in the
unforgettable adventure the Raiders are embarking on.
“Raiders of the Broken Planet is easily the most ambitious title MercurySteam
has ever produced. It has taken us three years to get here and I’m so proud to
be launching the Prologue and Alien Myths campaign today! We hope players can
see the amount of love and passion that has gone into this title,” said Enric
Álvarez, Co-Owner of MercurySteam. “We want the barrier of entry to be as low as
possible which is why we have a free Prologue, followed by individual €9.99
campaigns, as opposed to a €60 retail release. Publishing Raiders of the Broken
Planet ourselves gives us the freedom to make these decisions.”
Three more campaigns will be released at regular intervals: Wardog Fury, Hades
Betrayal and Council’s Apocalypse. Each campaign will tell a new parallel story
focusing on different members of the Raiders while also adding new playable
characters. Campaigns will cost €9.99/$9.99/£9.99 individually. The parallel
nature of the stories ensures players can jump in at any time, enjoying the
adventure in any order they please. Playing all four campaigns will reveal even
more about the mystery at the centre of the Broken Planet.
For the ultimate Raiders of the Broken Planet experience, players can purchase
the Founders Pack for €39.99/$39.99/£39.99. The Founders Pack includes access to
every campaign on launch and additionally grants players immediate access to
three new characters, Mikah, Dr. Kuzmann and Ginebra, 10 days prior to full
release, without having to purchase them with in-game currency.