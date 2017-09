Consortium: The Tower Early Access

KEY FEATURES Play this game entirely on its own or import your universe from CONSORTIUM and continue your story seamlessly! Playing the first game is NOT required to fully understand the narrative.

Imported games include alternate dialogue and situations stemming from your choices in CONSORTIUM.

New Players unfamiliar with CONSORTIUM will also be given unique dialogue and situations based on having NOT played the first game!

Explore hundreds of pages of optional backstory and lore through an in-game Information Console (our version of a codex)

A semi-realtime element allows for events to trigger based on playtime, and for world events outside of The Tower to pop periodically. Keep an eye out on these events, and piece together an interconnected narrative that spans well past the confines of The Tower.

Early access is now underway on Steam for, a single-player shooter for Windows with a science fiction theme. This post covers the release, offering links to revision notes for alpha version 1.0 of the crowdfunded game, and a new trailer shows off gameplay. This ties into the original CONSORTIUM, but the features list for the game explains that knowledge of the first game is not required: