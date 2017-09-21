 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

New AMD Drivers Support Dual Vega GPUs

[Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 1 Comment

AMD Support now features new version 17.9.2 Crimson Edition ReLive drivers for AMD graphics cards. This blog post outlines how these add support for mGPU for flexible multi-GPU support. Word is: "This means gamers can pair two Radeon™ RX Vega 56 GPUs or two Radeon™ RX Vega 64 GPUs." Here's word on what else these do:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.2 Highlights

Support For

  • Radeon RX Vega Series
  • Up to 2x Multi GPU support
  • Project CARS 2™
  • Multi GPU profile support added

Fixed Issues

  • Hearts of Iron IV™ may experience a system hang when the campaign scenario is launched.
  • Radeon Software may display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers Support Dual Vega GPUs
Outlast Deluxe Edition for Free
LawBreakers Patch Adds Content
Total War: WARHAMMER Series Content Plans
Ancient Frontier Released
Call of Duty: WWII Documentary
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Second Wave Rolls Out
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Rises 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.