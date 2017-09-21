|
The Humble Store is now offering Outlast Deluxe Edition for free, a 100% discount on this package that bundles Outlast with the Whistleblower DLC for the Windows, macOS, and Linux survival/horror game. The deal is for a limited time, but for those who jump on it, the package will be theirs to keep. Here's a refresher on Outlast:
