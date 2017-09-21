 
Outlast Deluxe Edition for Free

[Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 4 Comments

The Humble Store is now offering Outlast Deluxe Edition for free, a 100% discount on this package that bundles Outlast with the Whistleblower DLC for the Windows, macOS, and Linux survival/horror game. The deal is for a limited time, but for those who jump on it, the package will be theirs to keep. Here's a refresher on Outlast:

In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy… until now.

Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive.

Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind.

