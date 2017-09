LawBreakers Patch Adds Content

New Map - Namsan!

New Feature - Daily login rewards! Earn 50 Creds the first time you log on to LawBreakers for the day.

New Feature - Team spawning logic in all modes!

New Feature - More matchmaking options! Players will now have the following options to queue for: Objectives - Play matches in all of the current objective-based modes. *NEW* Skirmish - Team Deathmatch is now playable as our first limited time mode! Quick Match - Search for matches in both Skirmish and Objective to find the fastest one. NOTE: Quick Match queues you in both Objective and Skirmish Modes to find the fastest match. Once a match is found, you stay in that queue (either Objective or Skirmish) until you leave.



The LawBreakers website now offers patch notes for a new version 1.4 update that's now live in the PC edition of LawBreakers. This includes some of the promised new content for Boss Key's first-person shooter in the form of a new map and a new game mode. The patch notes also describe significant changes to how the game handles player health (there's got to be some sort of single-payer/single-player joke to wrest out of that). This developer update video offers a well-caffeinated explanation of the new version, and here are the patch notes on the new content: