Total War: WARHAMMER Series Content Plans

[Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Total War blog has details on Mortal Empires, the first of the free content releases Creative Assembly has promised for customers who purchase both Total War: WARHAMMER and the upcoming Total War: WARHAMMER II. Here's part of the post explaining what this will include while also outlining their full content release schedule for the whole planned trilogy of fantasy strategy games:

Mortal Empires will sit alongside The Old World and Eye of the Vortex as an epic fantasy strategy experience, a playable campaign in its own right, accessed through the Warhammer II menu. We’ll be taking the iconic territory of the Old World you know from the first game and expanding outwards to the West, taking in key territories from Lustria, the Southlands, Naggaroth and Ulthuan to massively expand the playable area. It’s not a straight stitch-‘n’-fit job, and it can’t be – the Old World and Eye of The Vortex campaign maps are designed to be standalone; they’re different shapes and don’t ‘fit together’. Also, no Vortex story mechanics here: this is pure conquest, with all the playable races and factions we’ve released so far (plus a ton of AI controlled ones) vying for dominance across the continents.

By the end of the trilogy, we intend there to be 5 massive campaigns to choose from across all three parts:

The Old World - Included in Warhammer I
Eye of the Vortex - Included in Warhammer II
Mortal Empires - Free Campaign for Owners of Parts 1 & 2
Warhammer III’s Main Campaign - Included in Warhammer III
A Very Big Campaign* - Free Campaign for Owners of Parts 1, 2 & 3

*= Er, no, we’ve not decided on a name for this yet.

