Total War: WARHAMMER Series Content Plans

Mortal Empires will sit alongside The Old World and Eye of the Vortex as an epic fantasy strategy experience, a playable campaign in its own right, accessed through the Warhammer II menu. We’ll be taking the iconic territory of the Old World you know from the first game and expanding outwards to the West, taking in key territories from Lustria, the Southlands, Naggaroth and Ulthuan to massively expand the playable area. It’s not a straight stitch-‘n’-fit job, and it can’t be – the Old World and Eye of The Vortex campaign maps are designed to be standalone; they’re different shapes and don’t ‘fit together’. Also, no Vortex story mechanics here: this is pure conquest, with all the playable races and factions we’ve released so far (plus a ton of AI controlled ones) vying for dominance across the continents.



By the end of the trilogy, we intend there to be 5 massive campaigns to choose from across all three parts:



The Old World - Included in Warhammer I

Eye of the Vortex - Included in Warhammer II

Mortal Empires - Free Campaign for Owners of Parts 1 & 2

Warhammer III’s Main Campaign - Included in Warhammer III

A Very Big Campaign* - Free Campaign for Owners of Parts 1, 2 & 3



*= Er, no, we’ve not decided on a name for this yet.