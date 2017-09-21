Total War: WARHAMMER Series Content Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Total War blog has details on Mortal Empires, the first of the free content releases Creative Assembly has promised for customers who purchase both Total War: WARHAMMER and the upcoming Total War: WARHAMMER II. Here's part of the post explaining what this will include while also outlining their full content release schedule for the whole planned trilogy of fantasy strategy games:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 September 2017, 22:29.
Chatbear Announcements.