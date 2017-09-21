 
Ancient Frontier Released

[Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Ancient Frontier is now available on Steam, offering a turn-based strategy/RPG for Windows set in space, where no one can hear you listen to top 40 music. Two-person developer Fair Weather Studios offers this previously released trailer to provide a look at the game, and the announcement has all the details:

Ancient Frontier, the all-new science fiction story-driven epic, is now available on Steam. Developed by two-man team Fair Weather Studios, the game pits players on a grand story via two fully voiced single-player campaigns spanning the galaxy and around 50+ hours.

Ancient Frontier combines tactical turn-based combat with RPG progression to create a combat and progression system with depth and plenty of choices. Players can level up their fleet ships as they gain experience and feel the loss of losing a battleship permanently to the depths of space.

Players will explore, conquer, pillage, or liberate the frontiers of space. Take control of massive fleets of capital ships and fighter squadrons to face down enemies in objective-based missions. Players can head from story mission to story mission or take a break with optional side missions allowing them to further level up their ships, abilities, and technology.

Ancient Frontier is available on Steam for $24.99 (regular price) and comes with a 25% launch discount or a limited time.

Key Features

  • Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced dialogue.
  • Over 50 hours of gameplay.
  • Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.
  • RPG elements including experience progression for ships.
  • Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.
  • Fleet management - choose which ships to take into battle.
  • Over 35 unique ships to command.
  • Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies in an extensive Tech Tree.
  • Two major factions and three sub-factions.
  • Large, detailed space maps to fight across.
  • Resource management - scavenge for resources and spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.
  • Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities to control.

