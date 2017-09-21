Ancient Frontier Released

Ancient Frontier is now available
on Steam,
offering a turn-based strategy/RPG for Windows set in space, where no one can
hear you listen to top 40 music. Two-person
developer Fair Weather Studios offers
this previously released
trailer to provide a look at the game, and the announcement has all the details:
Ancient Frontier, the all-new science fiction story-driven epic, is now
available on Steam. Developed by two-man team Fair Weather Studios, the game
pits players on a grand story via two fully voiced single-player campaigns
spanning the galaxy and around 50+ hours.
Ancient Frontier combines tactical turn-based combat with RPG progression to
create a combat and progression system with depth and plenty of choices. Players
can level up their fleet ships as they gain experience and feel the loss of
losing a battleship permanently to the depths of space.
Players will explore, conquer, pillage, or liberate the frontiers of space. Take
control of massive fleets of capital ships and fighter squadrons to face down
enemies in objective-based missions. Players can head from story mission to
story mission or take a break with optional side missions allowing them to
further level up their ships, abilities, and technology.
Ancient Frontier is available on Steam for $24.99 (regular price) and comes with
a 25% launch discount or a limited time.
Key Features
Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced
dialogue.
Over 50 hours of gameplay.
Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.
RPG elements including experience progression for
ships.
Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.
Fleet management - choose which ships to take into
battle.
Over 35 unique ships to command.
Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies
in an extensive Tech Tree.
Two major factions and three sub-factions.
Large, detailed space maps to fight across.
Resource management - scavenge for resources and
spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.
Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities
to control.