Call of Duty: WWII Documentary

[Sep 21, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Another new video from Call of Duty: WWII offers a documentary on Sledgehammer's upcoming first-person shooter titled "Brotherhood of Heroes." This is part of a "campaign week" for the game, which explains all the recent videos. Here's word on this clip:

Call of Duty: WWII will take players to the front lines of war-torn Western Europe during one of history’s greatest conflicts, where the stakes were high and the only thing standing in the way of Nazi oppression was a generation of ordinary men and women willing to make extraordinary sacrifices to preserve our way of life.

Get a peek at how Sledgehammer Games pays homage to the men and women who answered history’s call through a gripping Campaign Mode that aims to redefine World War II for a new generation of gamers. The journey begins on November 3.

