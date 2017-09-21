Call of Duty: WWII Documentary

Call of Duty: WWII will take players to the front lines of war-torn Western Europe during one of history’s greatest conflicts, where the stakes were high and the only thing standing in the way of Nazi oppression was a generation of ordinary men and women willing to make extraordinary sacrifices to preserve our way of life.



Get a peek at how Sledgehammer Games pays homage to the men and women who answered history’s call through a gripping Campaign Mode that aims to redefine World War II for a new generation of gamers. The journey begins on November 3.