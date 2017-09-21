New GeForce Drivers

Total War: WARHAMMER II Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 3.0GHz, or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 460

RAM: 4GB

Total War: WARHAMMER II Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.20GHz, or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 770 4GB, or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

Total War: WARHAMMER II 60 FPS+ 1920x1080 System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or equivalent

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070, or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

If you're wondering what you require for higher-resolution 60 FPS Total War: WARHAMMER II, we used our massive array of machines, and our army of testers, to benchmark the highly-demanding RTS in its most demanding battles: