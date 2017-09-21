 
New GeForce Drivers

[Sep 21, 2017, 11:31 am ET]

The GeForce website now offers new Windows drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards. These are game ready drivers to support Project CARS 2, Total War: WARHAMMER II, the Call of Duty WWII beta, EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, FIFA 18, as well as other games that don't even have any all-caps flair in their titles. The post also includes system specs for Total War: WARHAMMER II:

Total War: WARHAMMER II Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 3.0GHz, or equivalent
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 460
  • RAM: 4GB

Total War: WARHAMMER II Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4570 @ 3.20GHz, or equivalent
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 770 4GB, or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB

Total War: WARHAMMER II 60 FPS+ 1920x1080 System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or equivalent
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1070, or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB

If you're wondering what you require for higher-resolution 60 FPS Total War: WARHAMMER II, we used our massive array of machines, and our army of testers, to benchmark the highly-demanding RTS in its most demanding battles:

