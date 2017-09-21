Steel Division: Normandy 44 Second Wave Rolls Out

Paradox Interactive announces the release of the Second Wave expansion
for Steel Division: Normandy 44, saying this is the first of several free
updates coming to the World War II strategy game (here's
a
schedule of what to expect after this). Here's a
release trailer, and
here's the press release:
Paradox Interactive today launched the first DLC for Steel Division: Normandy
44. Second Wave, the first DLC since the tactical RTS game’s release in May
2017, is now available on Windows PCs for $7.99. Today’s update also features a
new free game mode, “Closer Combat”, the first of several free updates coming
this year, as announced in the
content roadmap.
The Second Wave DLC rolls out four new divisions, including two Allied: the
4th Armored Division (US) and 1st Special Service Brigade (UK), and two Axis: 9.
Panzer (DE) and 16. Luftwaffen (DE). Second Wave also includes an exclusive ace
- Lt. Col. Creighton W. Abrams and his famous thunderbolt M4 tank, along with 35
new units, including the legendary M18 Hellcat Tank Destroyer!
Closer Combat, based on the Conquest Mode aims to make the beginning of
battle more authentic by restricting the vehicle rush to the center of the map.
This gives players more time to define strategy and more control on unit
placement. In Closer Combat mode:
All transported units can be purchased and
deployed without a vehicle.
Deployment zones are closer to each other than in
other modes.
Players earn points once they control 52% of the
battlefield (instead of 51%).
Other new features in today’s update include a remastered, more accessible
first campaign mission, a new shortcut to toggle “slow-mo” in single player
mode, and official servers for 4v4 games, to help reduce lags induced by the
peer-to-peer mode, along with more balancing and more bug fixing.