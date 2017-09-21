 
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Rises

[Sep 21, 2017, 10:06 am ET] - 6 Comments

Paradox Interactive now offers the promised Synthetic Dawn expansion for Stellaris, the exploration game set in space, where no one can hear Brando shout STELLAAAAA! The launch trailer offers a look, and the announcement fills in the details:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of digital entertainment that is beneficial to humans, today announced that Synthetic Dawn, a new Story Pack for Stellaris, is now available to download directly to your power-siphoning pacification pod and/or via online distributors. Synthetic Dawn, available today for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs for $9.99, adds new content and features to Stellaris, allowing players to experience the sci-fi exploration and empire-building game like never before. The new Story Pack allows for the creation of Machine Empires, where players can form entirely mechanical societies and find their place among the organics -- or on top of their charred remains.

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn adds unique game features and event chains to the core Stellaris experience that will allow the new machine races to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance. Players can co-opt organic life as overenthusiastic servitors, take over as driven assimilators, or simply KILL ALL HUMANS (and other meatbags) as determined exterminators.

Features:

  • You, Robot: Play Stellaris as a customized robotic civilization, complete with a series of 8 new robotic portraits
  • AI, eh? Aye!: Follow new event chains and story features to lead your robot race to greatness as an intergalactic AI empire; pursue mechanical perfection in the stars
  • Rise of the Machines: Oppressed synths may rebel against their masters and form new empires -- or you may even discover a fallen synthetic civilization deep in space
  • Digital Enhancements: New music tracks and expanded voice packs for VIR

