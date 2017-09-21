Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Rises

Paradox Interactive now offers the promised Synthetic Dawn expansion for
Stellaris, the exploration game set in space, where no one can hear Brando shout STELLAAAAA! The launch
trailer offers a look, and the announcement fills in the details:
Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of digital entertainment
that is beneficial to humans, today announced that Synthetic Dawn, a new Story
Pack for Stellaris, is now available to download directly to your
power-siphoning pacification pod and/or via online distributors. Synthetic Dawn,
available today for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs for $9.99, adds new content and
features to Stellaris, allowing players to experience the sci-fi exploration and
empire-building game like never before. The new Story Pack allows for the
creation of Machine Empires, where players can form entirely mechanical
societies and find their place among the organics -- or on top of their charred
remains.
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn adds unique game features and event chains to the core
Stellaris experience that will allow the new machine races to expand as a
robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic
dominance. Players can co-opt organic life as overenthusiastic servitors, take
over as driven assimilators, or simply KILL ALL HUMANS (and other meatbags) as
determined exterminators.
Features:
You, Robot: Play Stellaris as a customized
robotic civilization, complete with a series of 8 new robotic portraits
AI, eh? Aye!: Follow new event chains and
story features to lead your robot race to greatness as an intergalactic AI
empire; pursue mechanical perfection in the stars
Rise of the Machines: Oppressed synths may
rebel against their masters and form new empires -- or you may even discover
a fallen synthetic civilization deep in space
Digital Enhancements: New music tracks and
expanded voice packs for VIR