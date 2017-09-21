Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Rises

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of digital entertainment that is beneficial to humans, today announced that Synthetic Dawn, a new Story Pack for Stellaris, is now available to download directly to your power-siphoning pacification pod and/or via online distributors. Synthetic Dawn, available today for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs for $9.99, adds new content and features to Stellaris, allowing players to experience the sci-fi exploration and empire-building game like never before. The new Story Pack allows for the creation of Machine Empires, where players can form entirely mechanical societies and find their place among the organics -- or on top of their charred remains.



Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn adds unique game features and event chains to the core Stellaris experience that will allow the new machine races to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance. Players can co-opt organic life as overenthusiastic servitors, take over as driven assimilators, or simply KILL ALL HUMANS (and other meatbags) as determined exterminators.

Features: