EverQuest Ring of Scale Expansion Announced

September 2017 Producer's Letter for EverQuest announces "it's expansion season," unveiling plans for a Ring of Scale expansion (thanks Ken). This will be the 24th expansion for the long-running MMORPG. They say to expect more announcements and a beta next month, and a full launch in December. Word is: "We’re still heads down in development, but we are excited to announce our 24th expansion, EverQuest: Ring of Scale! We return to Kunark to finish what started in last year’s EverQuest: Empires of Kunark as the Combine faces their final challenge. You’ll revisit some familiar places and then explore new areas like Gorowyn. You’ll face new monsters, acquire new gear, spells, and AAs, and more!" They celebrate the news with a sale and an bonus for anyone who logs into the game over the next few weeks:
