Franchise Hockey Manager 4 in October

[Sep 21, 2017, 10:06 am ET] - 1 Comment

OOTP Developments announces Franchise Hockey Manager 4 will ship on October 6, 2017, offering a new installment in this officially licensed NHL hockey franchise. You can check out the details on the Out of the Park Developments website, where they promise a trailer soon, and are already accepting preorders. They say the newest game in the series has more features than its predecessors, including every single team and season in the history of the NHL. Here's a rundown of what to expect from this:

2017-18 team rosters
Take over a team in one of over 24 playable leagues that feature real current rosters based on countless hours of detailed research into player ratings. In addition to the National Hockey League® license, which gives FHM 4 real logos, uniforms, and histories for all 31 teams, the game features North American minor leagues, Canadian major junior leagues, and multiple levels of European hockey leagues.

Vegas, baby!
Yes, you can roll the dice with the new NHL® expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights™. Take control of the team as it was built through the expansion draft or return those players to their original teams and remake the Golden Knights™ according to your strategic vision.

Unprecedented customization
FHM 4 features even more ways to set up a league. In additional to pre-configured structures, choose the number of conferences and divisions in your league, its schedule length, and the number of teams.

The most hockey ever
Travel as far back as the 1917-18 season and enjoy historically accurate rosters, including the early major leagues in western Canada! FHM 4 puts more hockey history at your fingertips than any game ever released.
In addition, try one of FHM 4’s 30 new historical challenges (one per NHL® team) and see if you can repeat, or improve on, such successes as Montreal’s 1950s dynasty, Philadelphia’s 1970s expansion wins, and Vancouver’s wild ride to the 1982 Stanley Cup® Final!

Challenge Mode
You can also put your hockey smarts to the test in the modern day with Challenge Mode, a new twist that pushes you to compete and win even when the odds are stacked against you. It’s a spin on the popular Path to Glory Mode, which is now available in every aspect of FHM 4.

Commissioner Mode
You can now take the top-level view in all game types and make changes as you see fit.

Staggering detail
Many more new features include:

  • A new Hall of Fame system
  • Line chemistry
  • Player uniform number assignments
  • Postseason awards
  • Dramatically expanded statistical tracking
  • Single game records
  • Club alumni lists
  • In-game audio and visual enhancements
  • And much more!

More information about FHM 4, including system requirements, will be announced soon.

