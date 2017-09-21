Franchise Hockey Manager 4 in October

OOTP Developments announces Franchise Hockey Manager 4
will ship on
October 6, 2017, offering a new installment in this officially licensed NHL
hockey franchise. You can check out the details on the
Out of
the Park Developments website
, where they promise a trailer soon, and are
already accepting preorders. They say the newest game in the series has more
features than its predecessors, including every single team and season in the
history of the NHL. Here's a rundown of what to expect from this:
2017-18
team rosters
Take over a team in one of over 24 playable leagues that feature real current
rosters based on countless hours of detailed research into player ratings. In
addition to the National Hockey League® license, which gives FHM 4 real logos,
uniforms, and histories for all 31 teams, the game features North American minor
leagues, Canadian major junior leagues, and multiple levels of European hockey
leagues.
Vegas, baby!
Yes, you can roll the dice with the new NHL® expansion team, the Vegas Golden
Knights™. Take control of the team as it was built through the expansion draft
or return those players to their original teams and remake the Golden Knights™
according to your strategic vision.
Unprecedented customization
FHM 4 features even more ways to set up a league. In additional to
pre-configured structures, choose the number of conferences and divisions in
your league, its schedule length, and the number of teams.
The most hockey ever
Travel as far back as the 1917-18 season and enjoy historically accurate
rosters, including the early major leagues in western Canada! FHM 4 puts more
hockey history at your fingertips than any game ever released.
In addition, try one of FHM 4’s 30 new historical challenges (one per NHL® team)
and see if you can repeat, or improve on, such successes as Montreal’s 1950s
dynasty, Philadelphia’s 1970s expansion wins, and Vancouver’s wild ride to the
1982 Stanley Cup® Final!
Challenge Mode
You can also put your hockey smarts to the test in the modern day with Challenge
Mode, a new twist that pushes you to compete and win even when the odds are
stacked against you. It’s a spin on the popular Path to Glory Mode, which is now
available in every aspect of FHM 4.
Commissioner Mode
You can now take the top-level view in all game types and make changes as you
see fit.
Staggering detail
Many more new features include:
- A new Hall of Fame system
- Line chemistry
- Player uniform number assignments
- Postseason awards
- Dramatically expanded statistical tracking
- Single game records
- Club alumni lists
- In-game audio and visual enhancements
- And much more!
More information about FHM 4, including system requirements, will be
announced soon.