Overwatch Competitive Bans Coming

The
Overwatch Forums announce
that permanent bans are coming to competitive
Overwatch
on September 27th as a way of dealing with repeat offenders. Word
is that collecting three seasonal bans will be permanently removed from the
competitive player pool for the first-person shooter:
Over the last few
months, we’ve made several changes to the game as part of our ongoing effort to
build a better, more welcoming experience. These changes include increasing the
severity of penalties for poor in-game behavior, adding a reporting system on
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and piloting a program to notify players via email
whenever their reports result in an action.
Next week, we’re taking another step to help reduce unwelcome behavior by
implementing permanent bans for Competitive Play. Starting Wednesday, September
27, any player who accumulates three or more seasonal bans may be permanently
banned from Competitive Play, removing their ability to participate in any
future matches in that mode.
Seasonal bans do not need to be consecutive to qualify for a permanent
Competitive Play ban. For example, if a player earned seasonal bans in Seasons 2
and 4, and then earns another ban in Season 7, he or she will be eligible for a
permanent ban from Competitive Play as soon as that third seasonal ban is
issued. Additionally, neither seasonal bans nor permanent Competitive Play bans
will decay or reset over time; once an account is permanently banned, it
currently cannot return to good standing.