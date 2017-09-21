 
NieR: Automata Sells Two Million Copies

[Sep 21, 2017, 10:06 am ET] - 8 Comments

Square Enix announces NieR: Automata has sold more than two million units since the launch of the action/RPG in March. The game is available for Windows and PlayStation 4, though they do not break down how sales on each platform break down. They also announce they are now taking preorders on a fancy shmancy version of the game with a vinyl soundtrack for PAL territories:

Square Enix Ltd., today announced that the worldwide shipment and digital sales of the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic action-RPG, NieR:Automata™, have exceeded two million units.

Since the game’s launch for the PlayStation®4 and PC earlier this year, NieR:Automata has received critical acclaim across the world for its deep, captivating storyline from Director, YOKO TARO, and fantastic blend of action-packed and high-speed 60fps battles. Developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames Inc., NieR:Automata delivers the perfect mix of action and RPG gameplay in a beautifully desolate open world.
To watch the launch trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oM5Q43OmLTk

In addition, the NieR: Automata / NIER: Gestalt & Replicant original soundtrack vinyl box set will be available to pre-order in Europe and PAL territories from 25th September 2017, exclusively from the Square Enix Online Store. The box set will be available in December and will feature four vinyl LPs with a variety of tracks selected by series composer Keiichi Okabe, as well as exclusive illustrations from Tokyo Ghoul illustrator sui ishida.

