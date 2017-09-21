NieR: Automata Sells Two Million Copies

|
Square Enix announces NieR: Automata has sold more than two million units since the launch of the action/RPG in March. The game is available for Windows and PlayStation 4, though they do not break down how sales on each platform break down. They also announce they are now taking preorders on a fancy shmancy version of the game with a vinyl soundtrack for PAL territories:
