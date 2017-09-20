Vampyr Delayd

Eagerly awaited by many players at the end of this year, upcoming RPG Vampyr announces the delay of its release date to Spring 2018, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DontNod Entertainment, explains:



'Delaying the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision. However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality. We were still convinced just a few weeks ago that we would be able to release Vampyr this year. Unfortunately, a technical issue - now solved - has set our teams' schedule back at the end of the development.



This delay allows us enough time for all the polishing and balancing phase, much needed for a game of Vampyr's scope, with its ambitious, semi-open world, its complex narrative and deep RPG mechanics that give players a real impact on the world.



We want to thank our publisher Focus Home Interactive for giving us the means and time necessary to provide players a memorable experience... especially since so many of you are eagerly waiting for it.'



Vampyr will be available Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.