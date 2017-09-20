 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Vampyr Delayd

[Sep 20, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - 3 Comments

DontNod Entertainment announces that Vampyr is going to need a little more time in the coffin before it emerges. The blood-sucking action/RPG was previously due this year, but now word is to expect it in the spring:

Eagerly awaited by many players at the end of this year, upcoming RPG Vampyr announces the delay of its release date to Spring 2018, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DontNod Entertainment, explains:

'Delaying the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision. However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality. We were still convinced just a few weeks ago that we would be able to release Vampyr this year. Unfortunately, a technical issue - now solved - has set our teams' schedule back at the end of the development.

This delay allows us enough time for all the polishing and balancing phase, much needed for a game of Vampyr's scope, with its ambitious, semi-open world, its complex narrative and deep RPG mechanics that give players a real impact on the world.

We want to thank our publisher Focus Home Interactive for giving us the means and time necessary to provide players a memorable experience... especially since so many of you are eagerly waiting for it.'

Vampyr will be available Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Vampyr Delayd
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope Launches
Project CARS 2 Launch Trailer
Call of Duty: WWII Trailers
Battlerite in November
Quantum Replica Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Need for Speed Payback System Specs
Fallout 4 Review Fallout
Guardians of Ember Released
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.